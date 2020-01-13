Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shares the One Word He Will Live by in 2020

Some people resolve to lose weight or exercise more in the new year, or maybe learn a new skill, but not Tyler Hubbard. The Florida Georgia Line frontman reveals he is focusing on one word in 2020, which he plans to shape both his personal and professional life around, as he works on bettering himself.

“I know I’m late to the party because it took me a minute to just pick one but every year we set an intention or ‘word’ for the year and my ‘word’ for 2020 is ‘discipline,’” Hubbard shared on social media, along with a black and white photo of his oldest child, 2-year-old Olivia, sitting on her father’s lap. “Discipline in my personal life, my professional life, my marriage, my workouts, my walk with the Lord, my partying, and my mental and physical health.

“This means I must set specific and intentional goals and boundaries in order for me to be the best version of myself for me and for others,” he continued. “Cheers to 2020 being the year of discipline and focus.”

Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, also shared her words for the upcoming year, revealing that since she couldn’t choose one, she narrowed it down to three keywords for the next 12 months.

“As we finish 2019 we’ve been having fun talking about our words and intentions for 2020,” Hayley wrote on the last day of 2019. “This year my words are truth, authenticity, and honesty. I’m setting an intention to invest my time and energy only in things and people that are true to me and my family.

“Also to live authentically in my truth,” she continued. “To not be afraid to share my truth. And lastly, to always be honest with myself, especially when it comes to time and commitments. Please share your word(s) for 2020!”

Hubbard and Hayley celebrated four years of marriage in July. In addition to Olivia, they are the proud parents of 4-month-old son, Luca. Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line partner, Brian Kelley, will enjoy a few months at home with their families until they hit the road with Kenny Chesney, on Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour later this year.

