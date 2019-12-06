Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Says Daughter Olivia Is Doing ‘Great’ as a Big Sister (Exclusive)

Tyler Hubbard‘s daughter Olivia Rose became a big sister in August, when Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, welcomed son Luca, and according to the Florida Georgia Line member, Olivia is loving her new role.

A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Nov 23, 2019 at 1:55pm PST

“She’s great,” Tyler told PopCulture.com. “She’s adjusted well to having a baby in the house. And she loves Luca so much and is so sweet. We didn’t know what to expect. Thought there may be some jealousy or things that come up. And who knows? Maybe there still will be but so far, it’s just been incredible. She’s been a big help and a lot of fun to watch.”

Tyler and Hayley share plenty of sweet snaps of their two little ones on Instagram, including this parenting tip from Tyler on how to get a few moments of quiet in a busy household.

“Teaching Liv how to meditate, or ‘mommytate’ as she says,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his daughter in a yoga pose as Luca lay nearby. “Figured it was a good way to get maybe 5 seconds of peace and quiet.”

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Oct 20, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

Both Olivia and Luca also appear in Florida Georgia Line’s new music video for “Blessings,” along with Tyler’s bandmate, Brian Kelley, and his wife, Brittney.

“We had to have our families in there,” Kelley shared. “And our dogs and kids and wives. That’s what the song is about and we really wanted to capture that.”

Over the years, Florida Georgia Line has become one of the biggest acts in country music, and Tyler shared that he and Kelley are grateful their fans have grown along with them and their families.

“We feel like our fans have really kind of grown up with us and been along for the journey,” he said. “It’s been really cool for us to kind of feel that support and feel that love. And honestly, I feel like our fan base has even grown through the process and the journey so we’re just thankful. Our fans support us and spend their hard earned money to come party with us. And it just means the world to us. They allow us to do what we love and live this incredible life, so we’re really thankful.”

