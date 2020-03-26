Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Calls Journey to Africa the ‘Trip of a Lifetime’

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are returning home from Africa with their wives, Hayley Hubbard and Brittney Kelley, along with Hubbard’s children, Olivia and Luca. Hubbard shared a few photos from their exotic excursion, calling the getaway a “trip of a lifetime with lifetime friends.”

The Hubbards also made the surprise announcement, while overseas, that they were adding to their family!

“When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore…Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!” Hayley shared on Instagram.

Florida Georgia Line is likely ready to work on their new album, now that they have had some time to get away and recharge. The pair previously revealed that they were going to keep doing what has worked for them in the past, while always striving for excellence.

“I think we just stick to what we’ve always done,” Hubbard explained. “Keep our head down, work hard and try to record the best music and write the best music that we possibly can in that stage of life, whatever stage we’re at. And I think that’s what the fans connect to. I think with each album it kind of describes who we are at that time and what we’re into and what we’re doing.

“And we just try not to put too much pressure on ourselves and just kind of approach it the same way and give it our best effort, 110 percent,” he added. “It’s gonna work out.”

Hubbard and Kelley also spend the first part of every year figuring out how to best maximize their time and talents.

“We talk about what the goal is, how many shows we want to do,” Hubbard divulged. “Obviously, we just want to continue to write songs every year and try to continue to better ourselves in each area of our life. That’s kind of broad obviously, but I’d say we strategize pretty hard – everything from single choices to album rollout plan to tour and production and who we’re going to bring out.

“You’re always kind of planning a year in advance for everything,” he added. “So we stay a year ahead of it and continue to try to plan and strategize and step our game up along the way.”

Florida Georgia Line will have more time to work on their new set of tunes than they originally planned, since Kenny Chesney decided to postpone his Chillaxification Tour, which includes FGL as his opening act.

