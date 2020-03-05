Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 3

The Hubbards are about to be parents again! Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley revealed on Thursday, March 5 that they are expecting their third child, less than one year after welcoming son Luca. The couple announced the news with a pair of photos of Luca, 5 months, and his big sister Olivia, 2, sitting together in a chair and wearing matching star-print outfits, Olivia with an excited hand over her mouth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Mar 5, 2020 at 5:36am PST

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Tyler captioned his post. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3"

"When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore...Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!" Hayley wrote on her own page.

Tyler and Hayley married in 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho and welcomed Olivia in December 2017. Baby Luca was born in August 2019, and the couple's new little one will make their appearance later this year. Tyler recently told FGL's record label that while he's grown accustomed to not getting very much sleep, it's not ideal for him, though three kids under three will likely make that commodity even harder to come by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:06pm PST

"I can kind of go on four or five [hours of sleep] if I need to, but preferably I like to get seven or eight hours," he said. "You start to feel the effects when you get run down and get tired. And, you know, Hayley knows that as well. So, we're a good team and she knows it's better for everybody if I get a little rest and can kind of do my thing."

Baby no. 3 could potentially arrive around the time Florida Georgia Line releases their next album, which Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley have shared is due later this year. The duo will join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour beginning in April. The tour currently runs through the end of August and FGL currently has just one show of their own scheduled, a July 4 stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/ACMA2019