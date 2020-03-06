Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Enjoy Africa Trip With Family Amid Pregnancy News

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his family are currently vacationing in Africa, spending time in one of their favorite places the same week they announced that Hubbard's wife, Hayley, is pregnant. Hayley has been sharing the trip with fans on Instagram, revealing that the group stayed at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya.

Giraffe Manor is a boutique hotel that is home to a resident herd of Rothschild's giraffes who "may visit morning and evening, poking their long necks into the windows in the hope of a treat, before retreating to their forest sanctuary," according to the hotel's website. Judging by Hayley's photos, the giraffes did just that, stopping by to visit Tyler and Hayley's 2-year-old daughter, Olivia.

"The most special to now experience this with our kids and see Africa through their eyes," Hayley captioned a slideshow of photos of her daughter with the animals. "This place is truly magical."

FGL member Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittany, were also on the trip, and Hayley posted a slideshow of photos of the group, including one shot where a giraffe poked its head through the window as they were eating lunch.

"Fam time," she wrote. "Off to our next adventure."

On Thursday, March 5, Tyler and Hayley announced that they are expecting their third child less than one year after their son, Luca, was born. The couple announced the news with a pair of photos of Luca, 5 months, and his big sister Olivia, 2, sitting together in a chair and wearing matching star-print outfits, Olivia with an excited hand over her mouth.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Tyler captioned his post. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3"

"When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore...Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!" Hayley wrote on her own page.

Tyler and Hayley married in 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho and welcomed Olivia in December 2017. Baby Luca was born in August 2019, and the couple's new little one will make their appearance later this year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin