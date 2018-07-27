Florida Georgia Line Set to Make Chart History With ‘Meant to Be’

Florida Georgia Line‘s collaboration with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be,” was released last fall on Rexha’s EP, All Your Fault Pt. 2, and the song has seen massive success on both the pop and country charts.

After jumping to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs Chart on its first week, the track has now spent 34 weeks at the top of the list, tying Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” which was the current leader. Now, FGL and Rexha are poised to take the crown from Hunt, though it remains to be seen if they’ll succeed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so thankful to be a part of this song and humbled more with each week that it remains at the top of the Billboard chart,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard told Billboard.

The song was written by Rexha, Hubbard, Josh Miller and David Garcia, and was initially inspired by a conversation Hubbard had with his wife, Hayley.

“It’s safe to say that we all felt like we had something special when we left the studio that night,” Hubbard said of writing the track. “But it was more than just special. There’s no doubt that this song is anointed by the best writer there is, the Lord. With every unexpected surprise in the story of ‘Meant to Be,’ God was showing himself to be stronger than any tradition or genre.”

Rexha added of the song, “‘Meant to Be’ was truly unexpected, and I’m starting to find out that the best things in life are. I’d never think a New York City girl like me who grew up writing pop music would stumble into the country world. I have my Florida Georgia Line collaborators and brothers‎ to thank for that. They’ve truly opened my world and taught me to believe.”

In addition to the success of “Meant to Be,” Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley have earned the distinction for staying at the top of the Hot Country Songs Chart for the most weeks, staying at No. 1 for 90 cumulative weeks since bursting onto the scene with their debut, “Cruise.” George Strait was the latest artist to hold the title with 84 cumulative weeks at the top.

“We are absolutely blown away and extremely humbled to even be on the same chart as George Strait and some of our other heroes and country legends, so it’s wild to see our songs total 90 weeks at No. 1,” Kelley said. “It’s really hard to wrap our brains around that, but it’s also super-inspiring to get back in the studio and create more music for our fans.”

FGL now hold two of the top five spots on the chart since its inception in 1958, as “Cruise” currently has the third spot with 24 weeks at the top of the list.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin