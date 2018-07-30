Florida Georgia Line Reveal ‘Simple’ Reason For Current Single

Florida Georgia Line made chart history with their recent “Meant to Be” collaboration with Bebe Rexha. The song, which appears on both Rexha’s All Your Fault: Pt. 2 and Expectations projects took the duo to a new level in their already soaring fanbase.

So when it came time to choose a debut single from their upcoming fourth studio album, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard knew they had to lead with their current hit, “Simple.”

“I think Tyler and I, we both knew and our whole team kind of knew that ‘Simple’ was probably going be the first single off this next project,” Kelley admits. “We just feel like it’s the next step for FGL. It has a fresh sound and it’s just a good time to put it out.”

Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their baby girl, Olivia Rose, in December. The guys decided to take most of 2018 off the road so Hubbard could spend time with his baby girl, and the guys could focus on their next set of tunes.

“It’s a good time to live simply,” Kelley concedes. “As much as things can get complicated, when you kind of zoom out and realize how blessed we all are that we’re all here getting to do this thing. I think it’s a mindset too. It’s a lifestyle and a mindset. So we’re excited about ‘Simple.’ It means a lot to us. It’s from the heart.”

Florida Georgia Line admit the message of “Simple,” which says, “The road we’re on ain’t a traffic jam / It’s a Sunday drive on a piece of land / It’s paradise as long as I’m with you / It’s like one, two, three / Just as easy as can be / Just the way you look at me / You make me smile,” is a message they need to remind themselves of, which is why the song is so important to them.

“I think for us it’s just finding a good balance,” Hubbard says. “I think the day we wrote this song, we were just trying to be reminded of that. I think everything’s going a hundred miles an hour when we’re on the road. And I remember last year it was kind of a whirlwind.

“We have to just, probably on a weekly basis remind ourselves to take a few days off. Let’s recharge and get re-grounded, get re-balanced,” he continues. “For BK, that’s hanging out at a place on the beach. We’ve got different things that kind of recharge us you know, but I think just maintaining a balance. We also love to work so hard that sometimes we have to force ourselves to take a day off. Put our cell phones away.”

