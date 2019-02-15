Florida Georgia Line Shares Jason Aldean ‘Can’t Hide Red’ Collaboration

Florida Georgia Line’s fourth studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, is out! The record, released on Friday, Feb. 15, includes the collaboration with Jason Aldean on “Can’t Hide Red,” which the guys shared to celebrate the release of their latest record.

Hubbard and Brian Kelley co-wrote “Can’t Hide Red,” which was one of their favorite songs to record in the studio, thanks in part to the addition of Aldean.

“‘Can’t Hide Red’ is every redneck’s anthem,” Hubbard told ABC News Radio. “Man, we’ve had so much fun recording that one. It kind of started as a joke song, to be honest. And then it turned into a rocker that we couldn’t deny and couldn’t not put on this album.”

“We just had to call one of our favorite redneck buddies and try to get him on this song,” he added. “He heard it, he was pumped about it, and it’s the perfect fit. He crushed this song, and it wouldn’t be the same without him on it.”

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is more pure country than FGL’s previous three records, which is exactly what they wanted with their latest project.

“Everything that we’ve put out’s kind of been different, a different direction for us in a very exciting type of way,” Hubbard admitted. “We always want to give the fans something different, a different side of who we are. And this next album, I think the album title really ties it together, to be honest. I think there’s still a lot of different sounds, a lot of different sides of who we are, a little bit of something for everybody.

“But for the most part, this is probably our countriest album to date, kind of taking it back to our roots again, if you will, and the music that we loved growing up on, love writing and love performing,” he continued. “And this is probably our most exciting album. We’ve poured our heart and soul into this and I do think it’s a further evolution of who BK and I are and the FGL sound and just the different types and styles of music that we love to create.”

Purchase Can’t Say I Ain’t Country at FGL’s official website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond