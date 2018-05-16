Florida Georgia Line Hint at New FGL House Location

Florida Georgia Line opened their Nashville bar, FGL House, just around one year ago, and it seems the country duo is already looking into expanding the franchise.

Band member Brian Kelley seemingly let the news slip on Wednesday on the duo’s Instagram Story, musing about a potential FGL Boat House opening up in Florida.

“Anyone think ya boys need to open FGL Boathouse?” he wrote, adding, “Ain’t called Florida Georgia Line for nothing.”

In addition, the band’s Instagram account shared a rendering of FGL Boat House, a two-story building complete with sprawling patios, pool and plenty of lounge space.

“Anyone else think an FGL Boat House needs to happen in Florida?! Welp, maybe it is,” the caption read, along with a string of emojis including a palm tree, beach umbrella, beer and tropical drink.

Kelley also admitted to revealing the information, telling the camera, “I guess maybe BK had a couple drinks at lunch and decided to maybe spill some beans about, you know, FGL Boat House, maybe that happens . . . but for real, if y’all want it to happen, it will happen. Let us know.”

He then offered fans a poll on whether they wanted the duo to open a location in Florida, with an overwhelming 96 percent responding “Yes.”

“You know it’s happenin,” Kelley wrote.

While Kelley didn’t give any details on the franchise’s potential location, fans immediately began speculating in the comments section about the best spot in the state for FGL’s newest venture.

Kelley and bandmate Tyler Hubbard‘s current space in Nashville is a four-story restaurant and bar featuring a “Cruise” rooftop patio, merchandise store and basement lounge with a baby grand piano.

Florida Georgia Line was recently in the Sunshine State for the Key West Songwriters Festival, and are gearing up for a series of festival performances this summer.

The duo is also riding high on the success of “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with pop singer Bebe Rexha. The song is still sitting at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, where it is now the second longest-running track on the chart, beating out FGL’s own “Cruise,” which spent 24 weeks at the top of the chart. “Meant to Be” is now behind Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” which ruled for an incredible 34 weeks in 2017.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com