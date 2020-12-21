Florida Georgia Line Feels 'Thankful' for 2020

✖

In a year filled with so many struggles, Florida Georgia Line is doing their best to look on the bright side, reflecting on 2020 while speaking with their record label. Duo member Tyler Hubbard explained that after receiving a "reality check" from the pandemic, he and bandmate Brian Kelley are more ready than ever to get back to performing for their fans, whenever that may be.

"It’s a reality check that anything that you love or whatever you live for can be taken away instantly, so don’t put all your eggs in one basket," he said. "And for us it’s more than just music. You know, music’s what we love and we obviously miss the live portion of that, but it was just a reminder of how grateful we are. When we get back out on the road I think the fans are gonna be more grateful, I think we’re gonna be more grateful for it and also just excited and inspired as well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine)

The Georgia native added that after inadvertently receiving something they had wished for, he and Kelley "made the most" of their time off the road.

"And I think BK and I, we’ve always said, 'Man, I wish we could have some true off time,'" Hubbard reflected. "And so, we got what we wished for and obviously now we’re ready to get on back to it. But I think we made the most of it and I think we were re-inspired. I think it’s been really good for us overall. So, we’re excited for the future and thankful for this year, ultimately."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine)

The country duo will kick off 2021 with the release of their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, which will arrive on Feb. 12. Hubbard and Kelley co-produced the 16-song project with longtime collaborator Corey Crowder.

"I think this personally is just a big, celebratory chapter," Hubbard said in a statement. "We’ve come a long way since 2012 when we dropped our first album, it’s wild to think about the journey we’ve been on – the things we’ve got to do, the places music has taken us. We’re celebrating life and the good times, the ups and the downs, and the journey it took us to get where we’re at."

"It’s just evident within the music how good of a time we’re having," Kelley added, "and how good of a place in life we are for sure."