Florida Georgia Line Announces New Album, 'Life Rolls On'

Florida Georgia Line has officially announced its fifth studio album, sharing that Life Rolls On will be released on Feb. 12. The duo also shared the cover for the project, which features band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley outside in a field on a sunny day.

"It’s time y’all! Humbled and excited to announce our fifth studio album, #LifeRollsOn, is out February 12th!" they wrote on social media on Friday. "This year has been a wild ride and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, you have to keep your head up high. This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now and we can't wait for y’all to hear it."

A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine)

Life Rolls On follows Florida Georgia Line's previous album, Can't Say I Ain't Country, which was released in February 2019 and contains the singles "Simple," "Talk You Out of It" and "Blessings."

In May, Florida Georgia Line released their 6-Pack EP, which contains six songs including the duo's recent single "I Love My Country." All six of those songs will be included on Life Rolls On and will be instantly available to fans who pre-order the album, which you can do here.

"We decided it was time to freshen up our sound," Hubbard told Esquire earlier this year. "It rebirthed the fun in making music. We can't wait to get to work every day."

"We've been craving the organic elements of what we do," he added. "We're taking it back to recording with a full band, and then having fun bringing in different programming. It feels like a cool hybrid of a really country feel with different elements of rock and hip-hop."

Over the years, the duo has experimented with sounds from multiple genres, and Hubbard shared that he and Kelley are "not afraid of change."

"We're proud of where we came from, but we're excited to grow," he explained. "We’re always evolving — whether it's our personal lives, whether it's our career, whether it's our marriages, whether it's friendships. We're always trying to better ourselves and just continue."

See the full track list for Life Rolls On below.

1. "Long Live"

2. "Life Looks Good"

3. "Countryside"

4. "Always Gonna Love You"

5. "I Love My Country"

6. "Hard to Get to Heaven"

7. "Long Time Comin'"

8. "Interlude"

9. "Ain't Worried Bout It (Album Version)"

10. "Beer:30"

11. "New Truck"

12. "Eyes Closed"

13. "Second Guessing (From Songland)"

14. "Good to Me"

15. "U.S. Stronger"

16. "Life Rolls On"