Florida Georgia Line Reveal ‘Can’t Say I Ain’t Country’ Track List and Album Cover

Florida Georgia Line just revealed the track list and album cover for their upcoming new album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country!

“BOOOM!! Thanks to all who helped with the cover reveal!” Florida Georgia Line shared in a surprise post shared on social media. “We cannot wait for y’all to take a listen to this on Feb 15!!! The #CantSayIAintCountry Preorder goes live at Midnight EST AND we got a new song for y’all!!! Let’s gooo!!”

The track list includes collaborations with both Jason Aldean and HARDY, along with a couple skits with Brother Jervel.

“It’s been a blast, but it’s taken a long time,” Brian Kelley told PopCulture.com of their latest set of tunes. “And we’re so glad it took this long because we really got to spend a lot of time letting the songs kind of live out and seeing if we really did love them as much as we did, and let songs come in, continue to write. And we just really feel like we ended up with the best record we’ve done thus far.”

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country comes more than two years after their platinum-selling 2016 Dig Your Roots record. With so much time between projects, Kelley says their growth will be evident in Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.

“I think every record we put out represents where we’re at at a current time and where we want to be. This one, I think it’s better,” noted Kelley. “The music’s better. The songs are better. The lyrics are better. I think our voices sound even better. We’ve been working hard on our voices still to this day. So I think everything is just tighter”

“You never want to paint the same thing, you never want to do things the same way,” he explained. “You always want to elevate your game, do something a little different. Give your fans a little taste of something left that you can do, that’s what makes an artist, we believe. And so we’re always chasing that.”

Pre-order Can’t Say I Ain’t Country on iTunes.

Florida Georgia Line, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Track List:

1. “Tyler Got Him a Tesla” (skit feat. Brother Jervel)

2. “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country”

3. “Simple”

4. “Talk You Out of It”

5. “All Gas No Brakes” (skit feat. Brother Jervel)

6. “Speed of Love”

7. “Women” (feat Jason Derulo)

8. “People Are Different”

9. “Told You”

10. “Sack’a Puppies” (skit feat Brother Jervel)

11. “Y’all Boys” (feat. Hardy)

12. “Small Town”

13. “Sittin’ Pretty”

14. “Catfish Nuggets” (skit feat. Brother Jervel)

15. “Can’t Hide the Red” (feat. Jason Aldean)

16. “Colorado”

17. “Like You Never Had It”

18. “Swerve”

19. “Blessings”

Photo courtesy of BMLG