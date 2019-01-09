Florida Georgia Line Announce Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour Dates

Florida Georgia Line is hitting the road big time in 2019, with the duo officially announcing the dates for their upcoming Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.

The tour will support the duo’s upcoming album of the same name, which will be released on Feb. 15. The trek will kick off in June and hit 36 stops around the country before wrapping up in September.

“We’re ready to party even bigger in 2019,” FGL’s Brian Kelley told Billboard. “Lots of pyro, energy, and good vibes, with a few surprises up our sleeves. And we’re so glad to be bringing our buddies along for the ride!”

Bandmate Tyler Hubbard added, “We can’t wait to get back out and play all of these new songs for you! It’s going to be fire!”

FGL will be joined by openers Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen as well as HARDY and Canaan Smith on select dates.

“A big old headline tour, once you find out the guest, it makes kind of makes the tour,” Kelley told PopCulture.com, calling the other acts “amazing.”

The Florida native added that his and Hubbard’s goal is to create a show so entertaining that fans will want to see it again and again.

“It’s fun to be making a record. It’s fun to know that at the end of the record, we’re going to go on tour, create a tour and create content, create a story through the tour and the videos,” he said. “It’s just going to be a night that everybody’s gonna want to wake up and say ‘Hey, where’s FGL playing tonight? I’m going to go catch them again because that s— was fire.’”

“There are so many decisions, but that’s the fun part because there were a lot of days where me and Tyler were just dreaming,” Kelley added. “Now it’s real. We’re thankful for every moment that we get to play.”

In addition to their tour, FGL also revealed the return of FGL Fest, which will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 7 and feature Dan + Shay, Nelly, Mitchell Tenpenny and more to-be-announced performers.

Tickets for the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour will be available Jan. 25 and on-sale information will arrive in the coming weeks.

See the full list of tour dates below.

June 13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

June 14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

June 15 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

July 11 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 12 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center*

July 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion*

July 18 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion*

July 19 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre*

July 20 — Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

July 25 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

July 26 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

July 27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 2 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 8 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 9 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 15 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

Aug. 16 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+

Aug. 17 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium+

Aug. 22 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Aug. 23 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center+

Aug. 24 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Aug. 29 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre+

Aug. 30 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Aug. 31 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood+

Sept. 7 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway – FGL Fest

Sept. 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre+

Sept. 13 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+

Sept. 14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater+

Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion+

Sept. 20 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sept. 21 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater+

Sept. 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre+

Sept. 27 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+

Sept. 28 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre+

*HARDY

+Canaan Smith

Photo Credit: Getty / Josh Brasted