Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Has a Special Relationship With Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter, Olivia

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, don’t have any children yet, but they both have a special relationship with Tyler Hubbard‘s 1-year-old daughter, Hayley. In a new photo posted on Instagram, Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, shared just how close the toddler is with the FGL frontman and his wife.

“Liv wakes up talking about these 3… ‘dada! B! BB!’ #family,” Hayley shared, alongside a photo of the two couples, with Hubbard holding Olivia.

Hubbard and Hayley are getting used to being parents to two children, after welcoming son Luca Reed last month. But Olivia is apparently adjusting well, as evidenced by another photo Hayley posted, this time of the family of four in their garden at their Nashville home.

“Luca was 5 days old and Liv already wanted to show him her strawberry garden,” Hayley shared.

Olivia recently shared her love for Kelley on social media, wishing Kelley a happy birthday when he turned 34.

Although the Kelleys have chosen to remain child-free, at least for now, Kelley still praises Hubbard and Hayley for the kind of parents they are, now to two children.

“It’s amazing,” Kelley told CMT of the Hubbards’ parenting skills. “It’s cool to see them be such good parents and leaders and live their lives with so much light and love.”

Hayley gave brith to Luca on Aug. 21 in a Nashville hospital, with her husband thankfully making it off the road from the duo’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour just in time for his son’s arrival.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!” Hayley told PEOPLE. “Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for one CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

