Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Details New Album, ‘Can’t Say I Ain’t Country’

Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, will be released on Feb. 15, with fans finally getting to hear what band members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have been working on for over a year now.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Kelley revealed that Can’t Say I Ain’t Country took around 15 to 16 months to complete, but the wait will be worth it for fans.

“It’s been a blast, but it’s taken a long time,” he said. “And we’re so glad it took this long because we really got to spend a lot of time letting the songs kind of live out and seeing if we really did love them as much as we did, and let songs come in, continue to write. And we just really feel like we ended up with the best record we’ve done thus far.”

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country will also include multiple collaborations, two of which are with artists named Jason — Jason Aldean and Jason Derulo — showing off Florida Georgia Line‘s expansive musical reach and diverse artistic sensibilities.

Calling their new project “probably the most country record we’ve put out,” Kelley shared that the full-length is “just a well rounded album, but probably headed a little more, kind of digging our ’90s country roots with a little FGL flare, our direction.”

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is Florida Georgia Line’s fourth studio album, and Kelley shared that he and Hubbard have made sure to continue pushing boundaries and doing their part to grow as artists with each new project they release.

“I think every record we put out represents where we’re at at a current time and where we want to be. This one, I think it’s better,” the 33-year-old reflected. “The music’s better. The songs are better. The lyrics are better. I think our voices sound even better. We’ve been working hard on our voices still to this day. So I think everything is just tighter”

“You never want to paint the same thing, you never want to do things the same way,” he explained. “You always want to elevate your game, do something a little different. Give your fans a little taste of something left that you can do, that’s what makes an artist, we believe. And so we’re always chasing that.”

Kelley and Hubbard are known for their electric live shows, so it’s a no-brainer that the duo chose to record some songs specifically for their larger-than-life concerts. The pair will head out on tour in May, and Kelley shared that his and Hubbard’s goal is to create a show so entertaining that fans will want to see it again and again.

“It’s fun to be making a record. It’s fun to know that at the end of the record, we’re going to go on tour, create a tour and create content, create a story through the tour and the videos,” he said. “It’s just going to be a night that everybody’s gonna want to wake up and say ‘Hey, where’s FGL playing tonight? I’m going to go catch them again because that s— was fire.’”

“There are so many decisions, but that’s the fun part because there were a lot of days where me and Tyler were just dreaming,” Kelley added. “Now it’s real. We’re thankful for every moment that we get to play.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings