Florida Georgia Line Calls on Band for At-Home Performance of New Single ‘I Love My Country’

Florida Georgia Line released the single “I Love My Country” last month as the first song from their upcoming album, and the duo recently enlisted their band for an at-home performance of the upbeat track as a treat for fans who are currently stuck at home. Group members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley used FGL’s Instagram account to share an IGTV video of themselves and their band members connecting virtually to perform the song, proving that physical presence is not required for a great performance.

Hubbard and Kelley took on vocals and were joined by an acoustic guitar, a bass guitar, a keyboard, a drum kit and a banjo, delivering a lightened-up and twain-filled version of the song. “Staying home and makin music with the band!” the duo’s caption read. “What song should we do next week?!”

“I Love My Country” was written by FGL’s frequent collaborator, Corey Crowder, Ernest K Smith, and Charlie Handsome and produced by Crowder. The song is an ode to country living delivered in FGL’s patented hip-hop-accented twang and is the first release from the duo’s upcoming fifth studio album.

“This was one of the first songs we did [for our upcoming project],” Hubbard told Esquire of the upbeat track. “And it’s just made us feel so good and gave us so much joy.” He added, “Considering the time that we’re living in right now, with everyone quarantined and maybe living in a little bit of fear, it felt like a song that could bring a little light to people.”

“We haven’t had anything that hits this hard since ‘Round Here,’” Kelley added, referring to the duo’s 2012 No. 1 single. “This one’s loud — it punches through the speaker.”

Hubbard and Kelley previously shared an at-home performances when they appeared on ACM Presents: Our Country, sharing their recent single, “Blessings.” The duo performed from Kelley’s living room with Kelley’s wife, Brittney, Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, and Hubbard and Hayley’s kids, Olivia and Luca, all present for the taping, along with one of the Kelley’s dogs. The day after the show aired, Hubbard joked about the performance fans didn’t see, sharing a video on Instagram of his kids crying as they attempted to film.

“Thanks [ACM Awards] for letting us be part of the #acmourcountry show last night,” he wrote. “We enjoyed doing our performance from the living room but it was NOT easy. Here’s the clip y’all forgot to air last night. Who can relate? #parentlife #quarantine.”