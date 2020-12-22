Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Their Daughters Pose for 'Hamilton'-Themed Christmas Photos

✖

The holidays are in full swing at the McGraw-Hill household, and since Christmas parties are largely not happening this year due to the pandemic, the family took it upon themselves to dress up at home. Rather than dressing in more traditional party attire, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, their daughters and a few friends opted to transform themselves into the cast of the hit musical Hamilton.

In a tableau staged at the family's Nashville home, Hill was seated in the center as the show's titular character, her daughters Maggie and Audrey sitting on either side of her and dressed as two of the three Schuyler sisters. McGraw and Hill's oldest daughter, Gracie, was seated on the floor in a gray wig for her costume as King George III. McGraw was standing in the back of the frame dressed in all black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦁 (@maggieemcgraw)

Maggie captioned the slideshow, which also included two snaps of the 22-year-old showing off her costume, with a quote from the musical. "I remember that night, I just might. I remember that night, I just might," she wrote.

Gracie also shared her own set of photos of herself posing at home with the caption, "Georgie is ready to mingle #hamiltonnight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

The family is now all together for the holidays during what marked the first year of McGraw and Hill being empty-nesters after 18-year-old Audrey started college this fall.

"It is a little different around our house on the holiday when the girls have grown up," McGraw recently told the Country Music Association, via The Boot. "We got one left this year, but she's leaving before Christmas. But they'll all be back. … They always like to come home and stay at the house, and we do the big tree."

Whether or not the group will don their stage clothes for their holiday dinner remains to be seen, but according to McGraw, they do know what they'll be eating on Christmas Eve.

"Our family tradition for years has been pasta," he shared, adding that he hopes his daughters continue the yearly meal. "Spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve. And that's sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That's a tradition that I've had since I was a child; I hope it carries on with them."