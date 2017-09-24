Faith Hill Gets Treated Like a Queen on Her 50th Birthday

Country sweetheart and icon, Faith Hill recently hit a milestone and celebrated her 50th birthday, and of course her family and friends made sure she got the party of a lifetime.

Earlier this week, Hill’s husband, Tim McGraw treated his wife of more than two decades like a queen while on their Soul2Soul tour in Wichita, Kansas, with celebrations that had the newly crowned 50-year-old smiling from ear to ear.

To kick it all off, McGraw and the tour crew sang her “Happy Birthday” backstage, but the lucky husband also managed to get the venue decorated with childhood photos of Hill, inside and out.

Parts of the celebrations were shared on Hill’s Instagram, and saw her daughter, Audrey in attendance as well for the big event.

Thank you for the birthday love today. I love my family. A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Fans who attended the concert at the INTRUST Bank Arena also got to join in with a bigger rendition of the birthday song during the show, in which balloons fell from the rafters.

Hill’s husband, McGraw also took to his Instagram that night to share a note for his wife the minute the clock struck midnight.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world,” he captioned. “You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life…. Our daughters could not have a better role model I am truly in love with you more everyday Can’t wait to see what ‘the rest of our life’ has in store for us.”

A huge thank you to all of you who were a part of this great birthday book. Thanks to @faithhill_fans for putting it all together. 💜 A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Hill’s fans also put together a memory book for the country crooner that made the night all the more special.

The country couple has been on their Soul2Soul tour all summer. With its end approaching in October, the two are gearing up to release an album together. Their single, “Speak to a Girl” has been said to be on the album, but no new information has been released.

