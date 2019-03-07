Evan Felker’s Ex-Wife Staci Felker Responds to Miranda Lambert’s Secret Wedding to Brendan McLoughlin

Staci Felker is keeping it nice when talking about Miranda Lambert‘s surprise wedding to Brendan McLoughlin.

Nearly one month since announcing her surprise wedding on Instagram, Felker — who was once married to Lambert’s ex-boyfriend Evan Felker — was asked about the country music superstar’s nuptials during an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday.

“How are you able to hold your tongue on ‘you know who’s’ quickie wedding!!!!” one fan asked on Instagram.

“I have had a year’s training of holding my tongue,” Felker responded. “I did think the dress was really pretty and I wish she would call me and tell me how it was so easy for her to get over my ex because it hasn’t been so easy for me.”

Felker and Evan got married in 2016, but the Turnpike Troubadours lead singer left her for Lambert in April 2018, leading to a massive scandal at the time because the “House That Built Me” singer was still in a relationship with Anderson East at the time.

Us Weekly writes Felker and Evan had been trying to have a baby together before the Turnpike Troubadours went on tour with Lambert. Felker found out that her husband Evan had filed for divorce through a local newspaper in May. The divorce was finalized three days later.

Lambert previously revealed that she and Evan had broken up in August 2018.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Six months after declaring herself “happily single,” Lambert shocked her fans when she revealed she had gotten married to McLoughlin.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote via Instagram in February. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for… me. #theone.”

Lambert and the 27-year-old NYPD officer met when she performed on Good Morning America in November 2018. Details emerged later that McLoughlin welcomed a child with his ex-girlfriend just three days after meeting Lambert.

The couple tied the knot in Tennessee at the end of January and broke the news a few weeks later. Since then, Lambert and McLoughlin have kept mostly to themselves.