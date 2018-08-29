Evan Felker Cancels Show Due to Kidney Stone

The Turnpike Troubadours, the band fronted by Miranda Lambert‘s ex Evan Felker, had to cancel their show at the Fayetteville Roots Festival on Sunday when Felker was unable to perform due to pain from a kidney stone.

“Unfortunately due to a medical emergency Turnpike Troubadours will be unable to perform tonight at Fayetteville Roots Festival,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“The band was present and prepared to play, but after evaluation it was advised that Evan Felker should not perform tonight due to pain associated with the inability to pass a kidney stone he has been struggling with since earlier in the week. We sincerely apologize to the fans and festival staff for this unfortunate situation.”

In addition to Sunday’s show, the band also canceled its final two performances as opening act on Lambert’s The Bandwagon Tour, which some fans are speculating is a result of the breakup between Lambert and Felker.

“They are no longer playing those dates due to some serious family emergencies,” the band’s publicist said, via savingcountrymusic.com. “The band needs to be close to home.”

Lambert and Felker reportedly began dating after the Turnpike Troubadours opened for Lambert tour in February, with Felker filing for divorce from wife Staci Nelson around the same time.

Lambert and Felker were seen holding hands in New York City in July ahead of a show, but the duo has reportedly since broken up.

Lambert seemed to confirm her split with Felker in a recent interview with the Tennessean in which she said she was “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” the Pistol Annies member said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

While Felker is now reportedly single as well, a source told PEOPLE that he and Nelson will not be reconciling.

“There is no reconciliation in the works,” the source said, adding, “They’re not getting back together. They haven’t even been divorced for two weeks.”

Nelson recently defended Felker on social media, which the insider said was “because he gave her what she wanted, which was a divorce.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer