Eric Church Hints at New Song, ‘Some Of It’ From ‘Desperate Man’ Album

Eric Church’s beloved fan club, known as the Church Choir, got a first listen at a brand-new song, “Some Of It.” The song is from Church’s upcoming Desperate Man album.

The song, which says, “Some of it, you learn the hard way / Some of it, you read on a page / Some of it comes from heartbreak / Most of it comes with age,” is part of a brand-new record, his first since Mr. Misunderstood was released in 2015.

“It’s been a while; I just want to say I have missed you,” Church told fans upon announcing Desperate Man. “I have good news … the album is done, and we are back.”

Desperate Man comes after a challenging few years for Church. After the release of Mr. Misunderstood, Church embarked on a grueling Holdin’ My Own Tour in 2017, playing more than three hours each night without an opening act. In the middle of the tour, Church was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, requiring emergency surgery to save his life, before heading right back out on the road.

Church also performed at the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival, forever impacting how he takes the stage – and sparking an outrage in him that the mass shooting even happened.

“There are some things we can’t stop,” Church tells Rolling Stone. “Like the disgruntled kid who takes his dad’s shotgun and walks into a high school. But we could have stopped the guy in Vegas. I blame the lobbyists. And the biggest in the gun world is the NRA.”

The North Carolina native’s frustration with recent events is what inspired his current single, “Desperate Man.”

“I was a little lost for a while. I think like a lot of people I was in a little bit of a funk after something like that,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I was still a little burned out. A little bit going through the motions. I think that’s part of what happened when I first went into the studio, is I still wasn’t quite ready to get there.”

“That’s where ‘Desperate Man’ kind of came from,” he continued. “I wrote that in the studio. I got a little bit desperate in there to just find an album because it was not f—ing happening.”

