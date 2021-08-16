Elvis Presley Remembered by Fans on 44th Anniversary of His Death
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, making Monday the 44th anniversary of the King of Rock and Roll's death. On Sunday night, fans gathered outside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee to remember his life and legacy. Those who could not attend still shared their memories on social media, proving the lasting impact of Presley's music.
Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, and launched his music career in 1954 at Sun Records. After Presley made his first recordings for RCA Victor in early 1956, he quickly became a nationwide sensation, introducing wider audiences to many songs first recorded by country musicians and Black artists and creating plenty of controversies just with his hips. Presley soon moved into movies, and when he was drafted into the Army in 1958, it became a major media event. After focusing on movies throughout the 1960s, he made a comeback with the famous '68 Comeback Special, but his health began deteriorating in the early 1970s, following his divorce from Priscilla Presley. The singer died at Graceland and was only 42.
On Sunday, Presley fans gathered outside Graceland for the annual candlelight vigil to remember his legacy and music. Priscilla even waved to fans, as seen in photos published by the Commercial Appeal. Although Presley and Priscilla divorced in 1973, she told the Sydney Morning Herald in December 2016 that she still loves the singer, with whom she shared daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
"I love him. I still love him. I've never not loved him. Ever," Priscilla said at the time. She noted how some might misconstrue her comments since she did get a divorce, but she explained how it was his lifestyle at the time, not Elvis himself, that Priscilla wanted to walk away from. "It wasn't really him, it was the lifestyle," she explained. "The lifestyle was very difficult. And I think people just don't get it."
Presley's life has been dramatized in the past, but that is not sopping The Great Gatsby director Baz Luhrmann from making another biopic. In Elvis, Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) plays Presley, while Tom Hanks stars as his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Olivia DeJonge stars as Prsiscilla. The movie was shot in Australia and was written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, and Craig Pearce. Warner Bros. plans to release the film on June 3, 2022. With that in mind, here's how Presley's fans remembered him on the 44th anniversary of his death.
"Thinking about you today, old friend," Nancy Sinatra tweeted. "Another year without you and you're missed more than ever."
"44 years ago today, on August 16, 1977, the world lost one of its greatest talents in music and entertainment," a Presley fan page noted. "Thank you, Elvis, for bringing us so much brightness, joy, and inspiration. We love and miss you. Rest in peace."
"Today is the anniversary of Elvis' death. His singing brought me so much joy as a child and he's still my go-to artist when I need a comforting hug like a blanket," one fan tweeted.
"Gone but not forgotten, 44 years since the King of Rock N Roll passed away and his music still is played all around the world," another fan wrote.