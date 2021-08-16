Elvis Presley Remembered by Fans on 44th Anniversary of His Death

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, making Monday the 44th anniversary of the King of Rock and Roll's death. On Sunday night, fans gathered outside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee to remember his life and legacy. Those who could not attend still shared their memories on social media, proving the lasting impact of Presley's music.

Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, and launched his music career in 1954 at Sun Records. After Presley made his first recordings for RCA Victor in early 1956, he quickly became a nationwide sensation, introducing wider audiences to many songs first recorded by country musicians and Black artists and creating plenty of controversies just with his hips. Presley soon moved into movies, and when he was drafted into the Army in 1958, it became a major media event. After focusing on movies throughout the 1960s, he made a comeback with the famous '68 Comeback Special, but his health began deteriorating in the early 1970s, following his divorce from Priscilla Presley. The singer died at Graceland and was only 42.

On Sunday, Presley fans gathered outside Graceland for the annual candlelight vigil to remember his legacy and music. Priscilla even waved to fans, as seen in photos published by the Commercial Appeal. Although Presley and Priscilla divorced in 1973, she told the Sydney Morning Herald in December 2016 that she still loves the singer, with whom she shared daughter Lisa Marie Presley.