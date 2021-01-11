Priscilla Presley Honors Elvis on His Birthday, Reveals How They Would Have Celebrated

✖

Friday would have marked Elvis Presley's 86th birthday, which inspired his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, to share memories of how he would have celebrated. She believes he would have partied the same way he did before his death at Graceland. Presley died in August 1977 at Graceland at 42, following a heart attack.

In a touching Facebook post, Priscilla, 75, wrote it was "difficult to believe" Presley would have been 86. Although she often wonders how he would celebrate his birthday in 2021, she suspected he would be celebrating it "exactly the same way" he did during his life because Presley was a "creature of habit," she wrote. She said Presley would gather his friends, family, and members of his "Memphis Mafia" at Graceland.

"I can almost hear his laugh, see him joking around, and know he would be staying up into the early morning hours... ending at the piano singing gospel songs. Elvis, lost in the lyrics, as if no one was around," Priscilla wrote. "Then, as the song comes to an end and with a slight smile, he turns to his guest and nods with satisfaction as everyone applauds for more. Those are cherished moments embedded in my mind." At the end of her post, Priscilla wrote that her ex-husband was "uncomfortable and a bit shy in receiving presents. Your presence was enough."

Her message received over 15,000 comments from Presley fans who still mark the King of Rock and Roll's birthday. Some even shared stories of seeing Presley perform just before his death. "I was lucky enough to see him in concert 4 months before he died. He was a great performer," one fan wrote. "I cannot imagine Elvis being 86," another fan chimed in. "You have such cherished memories of the wonderful years you both spent together. Thanks for sharing."

Presley and Priscilla were married from 1967 to 1973 and welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 52, in 1968. Lisa Marie has three children, actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie's son and Presley's only grandson, died on July 12, 2020, after taking his own life. In a tribute to Benjamin before Christmas, Riley wrote that she is "thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away."