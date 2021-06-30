Elvis Presley Streaming Service Coming Soon

✖

An Elvis Presley-centered streaming service is on the way, thanks to a streaming deal between Cinedigm and Elvis Presley Enterprises. The Elvis Presley Channel is expected to launch in early 2022 and will be a free, ad-supported linear service available across multiple platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch the Elvis Presley Channel," Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owners of Elvis Presley Enterprises, said in a statement, via Variety. "The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases."

The channel will include archival content and specials featuring Presley as well as music from other artists. Cinedigm plans to include continual Presley programming with exclusive footage from the Graceland archives, documentaries and specials including Singer Presents…Elvis (the ’68 Comeback Special), Elvis Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite and Elvis by the Presleys. The new channel comes after Cinedigm successfully launched The Bob Ross Channel last year from the late artist's long-running public TV series.

"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre and medium," Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks added, via Deadline. "The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."

Presley won't be the only star featured on the channel, with Cinedigm planning to feature footage from the archives of musicians like Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison. There was also be music documentaries and specials highlighting cities like Memphis that helped shape rock and roll. The Elvis Presley Channel will be available on linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and the web, and Cinedigm plans to distribute programming across the broader OTT landscape through its network of distribution partners including Samsung, Pluto, Roku, Hulu, Amazon and Tubi.

Presley is the best-selling solo music artist of all time and achieved numerous accolades including three Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into multiple music halls of fame. He holds the records for most RIAA certified gold and platinum albums and the most albums charted on the Billboard 200, among others. He died in 1977 at his Graceland estate in Memphis.