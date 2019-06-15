Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Shares Striking Resemblance to Late King of Rock and Roll

Elvis Presley’s grandson and Lisa Marie Presley‘s son Benjamin Keough has a much lower profile than his famous older sister Riley Keough. However, whenever photos of him have surfaced, Benjamin’s family resemblance is clear.

The 26-year-old Benjamin does not have a public Instagram page, meaning that what he does today is kept out of the public eye.

Benjamin made one of his most recent public appearances at the Graceland vigil to mark the 40th anniversary of Presley’s death in August 2017. He was joined by Lisa Marie, who took her twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood to the vigil as well. He was seen wearing a black blazer over a tan shirt with jeans and boots.

Photos show Benjamin has a clear resemblance to his grandfather. Presley died in 1977 from a heart attack, believed to be linked to his drug use.

While Benjamin has not given interviews, his sister’s recent interviews give a look at their childhood. In August 2017, Riley told The Guardian she split her time between living in luxury with Lisa Marie and living in “cabins and trailer parks” with her father, Danny Keough.

“I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments,” the Girlfriend Experience actress explained. “He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.”

She continued, “My memories of growing up with him were so colourful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

Riley, 30, starred in Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, The Girlfriend Experience, American Honey and the upcoming horror film The Lodge.

Benjamin’s mother recently wrote the foreword to Harry Nelson’s book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain. In it, she wrote she was “grateful to be alive today” and the impact her children have had on her. She explained how she became addicted to opioids after her doctor prescribed them following Vivienne and Finley’s birth.

“[It’s] a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together,” Lisa Marie wrote. “Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic. It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us … That starts with sharing our stories.”

Later, Lisa Marie wrote that her four children “gave me the purpose to heal,” adding that made her think of “the countless parents who have lost children to opioids and other drugs.”



Photo credit: Instagram/Lisa Marie Presley