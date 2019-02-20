‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’ Viewers Surprised By Post Malone’s ‘Impressive’ Duet With Keith Urban

Post Malone just found himself a new group of fans after his duet with Keith Urban during NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute concert.

🎶 Baby, What You Want Me To Do? 🎶 @KeithUrban and @PostMalone pay homage to The King this Sunday, February 17 at 9/8c. #ElvisAllStarTribute pic.twitter.com/kywcvK7rxa — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) February 15, 2019

The rapper, who shot to mainstream fame with his single “Rockstar,” left his hip-hop style at home and picked up a guitar to play Jimmy Reed’s “Baby What You Want Me To Do” with Urban. The song was performed by Elvis Presley during the ’68 Comeback Special, but Post and Urban brought their own country spin to the blues song.

Fans at home were surprised by the performance, with some even suggesting Post is wasting his talent on hip-hop records.

“[Keith Urban] and [Post Malone] jamming on the [Elvis All Star Tribute]⁠ ⁠was awesome. Collaborate again please,” one fan wrote. “Also, Keith’s ‘Burning Love’ cover should be in his set list and Post Malone shouldn’t be wasting his talent on hip hop. Him as a country/blues/rock artist is where it’s at.”

“I’ve never heard #PostMalone sing before, only knew what he looked like, but I thoroughly enjoyed the duet with #KeithUrban.. hmm, who knew?” another added.

“So ya Keith Urban and Post Malone just rocked that Elvis song. That was pretty damn good,” another viewer tweeted.

“I’m going to need a @KeithUrban and @PostMalone duet album, like, yesterday,” another viewer wrote.

Malone took the stage in an eye-catching yellow Western suit, similar to the ones he wore to the American Music Awards and the Grammys. The suit was designed by Indianapolis tailor Jerry Lee Atwood.

“I love the idea of Post wearing something that is one of a kind,” Catherine Hahn, Post’s stylist and a costume designer, told IndyStar. “The Elvis suit was inspired by Elvis but also feels like Post being Post.”

Post was not the only unconventional talent choice for the special, which was filmed in Los Angeles in October. Shawn Mendes performed “Hound Dog” early in the show, while Jennifer Lopez belted out a sultry take on “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Other performers included John Fogerty, John Legend, Little Big Town, Adam Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Mac Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood and Alessia Cara.

Photo credit: NBC