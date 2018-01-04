Easton Corbin Recorded ‘A Girl Like You’ Because of the Way It Made Him Feel

Easton Corbin really likes his latest single, “A Girl Like You.” The song, Corbin’s first Top 10 hit since 2014’s “Baby Be My Love Song,” was an instant favorite for Corbin, even though he didn’t write it.

“I love ‘A Girl Like You,’ because it has so much energy and it’s so young and it kind of has that bounce on it,” Corbin says of the tune, which was written by Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Rhett Akins. “It just really makes you feel good when you hear it. I know when I first heard it, it made me really feel good.

“Also, what drew me to this song was, it’s a little different than anything I’ve done,” continues Corbin. “I’m all about going up there and trying new things, as long as I can always kind of keep my traditional country there, but also the current sound. I think that’s the key here is to keep your foot in traditional, which is what I do, but also have that element of fresh and new.”

“A Girl Like You” is the debut single from Corbin’s upcoming new album. Although the Florida native hasn’t revealed many details about the new set of tunes, there’s a chance at least some of the songs will pay tribute to the country music legends he loves.

“Merle Haggard is definitely one of my heroes. His music will always live on. When he sang or wrote about something, you could actually feel it when he sang it. Everybody could relate to his music,” Corbin revealed to Digital Journal. “Lynn Anderson was also a great artist, and those traditional artists really sang about real life.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/EastonCorbin