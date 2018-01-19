Exclusive: Dylan Schneider Learned to Be ‘Humble’ Opening For Others

Dylan Schneider might be pretty new to the country music scene, but he’s already logged plenty of time on stage. The 18-year-old hit the road with not one but two established artists last year, where Schneider took plenty of notes as he prepares to head out on his own.

“We did some shows on the [Granger Smith] Don’t Tread on Me Tour, which was a lot of fun,” Schneider tells PopCulture.com. “I love playing with Granger. We played with him earlier in the year, as well, back in March and February. He’s one of the best dudes I’ve met; honestly, probably is the best dude I’ve met and actually got to know. It was really fun being out on the road with him. And then of course we got on that Take Back Home Tour with Chris Lane, which was awesome. Super grateful for the opportunity, and a good way to end the year and go out and just had a lot of fun.”

Schneider learned about more than just putting together a setlist and how to captivate a crowd. Watching Smith and Lane reminded Schneider that what happens behind the scenes is every bit as important as what happens in the concert

“I learned that you just gotta be as humble as you possibly can, and always treat everybody the way you want to be treated,” reveals Schneider. “That’s the way I always thought of it, but being out with guys like that, it really does show you that it goes a long way, and it helps with your relations everywhere, and it’s just important to be a good person.”

Schneider became the first country artists signed to Interscope Records last year. He is working on his first EP for them, followed by his debut full-length album. He also has a packed performance schedule this year. A complete list of dates and venue information can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/DylanSchneiderMusic