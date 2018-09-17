Dylan Schneider Announces Headlining West Coast Tour

Dylan Schneider has toured with artists like Chris Lane and Granger Smith, but now he’s going out on his own! The singer-songwriter is heading to the West Coast for a series of shows, including stops in Colorado, Idaho and California.

“It’s a crazy and busy ride but it’s what I’m all about,” Schneider told PopCulture.com. “The travel, long nights, and not much sleep, but they’re are all worth it once you get to the party. The end of the year is pretty busy but I’m ready. We’re gonna be heading out to the west coast for the second time this year which is always a great time. Not to mention one of my favorite places to play, Las Vegas, is on the list of cities we are hitting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s pretty much nonstop until the end of November but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” he added. “I love what I get to do and who I get to do it with! Excited for the rest of 2018.”

Schneider’s busy year comes on the heels of becoming the first country artist signed to Interscope Records, in partnership with Cold River Records.

“It’s very honoring,” Schneider previously told PopCulture.com. “I’m super excited to get in and do some stuff with them. I know they’re excited as well. It’s a cool bond. It’s a good spot to be in. They are gonna learn from me, because they’ve never been in the country thing, and I’m gonna learn from them. We’re just going to help each other bounce ideas off each other and hopefully do something big.”

The 18-year-old hinted that he wanted to make a big impact in 2018, and so far, he is right on track.

“I just want to blow up a little bit,” Schneider said. “I want people to know who I am; I want people to know my name, and I feel like, as hard as we’ve been working and the things that we’ve been able to accomplish, I feel like it’s totally possible, and not out of the question at all. I just want people to hear my music and enjoy my music, and realize, ‘Oh, this dude. He has something. That’s my goal.’ I want to be one of the big up-and-comers by the end of the year.”

Schneider’s current single, “How Does It Sound,” is available for download on iTunes.

Find a list of all of Schneider’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans/courtesy of Marbaloo