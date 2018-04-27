Dustin Lynch Says Luke Bryan Is Like a ‘Big Brother’

Dustin Lynch is singing the praises of superstar Luke Bryan. The “I’d Be Jealous Too” singer says Bryan is, at least in his eyes, pretty flawless.

“The man can do no wrong. He’s like my big brother. He’s taken me under his wing. I’m jealous of him filling up stadiums,” Lynch says (quote via The Bobby Bones Show. “That’s something I want to do. This isn’t in a bad way… [I] aspire to do that.”

But Bryan isn’t Lynch’s only musical idol. The Tennessee native adds that country music is filled with legendary artists whose careers have stood the test of time.

“To be around as long as Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw and still be on the radio, and, gosh, they’re in better shape than we are,” he continues. “These are goals — real goals. I’m glad to have influences like that in my life.”

Lynch also looks up to Brad Paisley, who invited Lynch to join him on his latest Weekend Warrior Tour.

“He’s still nerding out over guitars and amps and, how can we make this part better?” reveals Lynch. “So, he’s still trying to put on – each night, he’s tweaking the set list and adding this and adding that. It’s fun to see a guy still have fun with it and be challenged by what we do and not just go through the motions. That’s what’s exciting … 20 years later you can still have as much fun as I’m having right now. That’s so inspiring to me.”

The 32-year-old isn’t just inspired by male artists. Lynch says one of his biggest musical icons is the legendary Reba McEntire.

“She’s an absolute force in the entertainment industry, and I’ve had a crush on her since I was a little guy,” Lynch tells AllAccess.com. “She just keeps getting more and more beautiful each year. But, on top of that, now being in a place where I’ve had the honor and privilege of meeting Reba several times – and getting to even hang out with her – she’s just so down to earth, sweet, and caring. Gosh, it’s just inspiring, honestly. She is so genuine.”

Lynch is nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song, for “Small Town Boy.” The honor is especially fitting since Lynch, in spite of the song staying at the top of the charts for four weeks, failed to receive an ACM nomination.

“I woke up to a ton of texts. It’s a rare occasion that they are congratulatory texts,” Lynch tells Taste of Country. “I wasn’t expecting it, so I think that added to the excitement. I think the nomination speaks loudly. I think it speaks loudly for this song and the role it has now played in my career. It’s truly an honor to be recognized this way.”

A list of all of Lynch’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

