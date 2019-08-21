Drake White Gives Health Update After Almost Collapsing on Stage in Roanoke

Drake White is giving an update on his health, after nearly collapsing on stage during a show over the weekend. The 35-year-old was performing at Elmwood Park’s Amphitheater, in Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday, when he appeared to stumble on stage before being caught by one of his band members, and was subsequently taken to an area hospital.

White, who canceled his show later that weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, announced that he isn’t sure when he will return to the stage, but that he is doing all he can to get back to his fans as quickly as possible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey my friends – I am beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, prayers and good vibes the past few days,” White wrote on Instagram. “I’ve felt them all. I’m gonna take some time to rest up and I can’t wait to get back out there with y’all. DW.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake White (@drakewhitestomp) on Aug 19, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

Several fans and friends of White posted their well-wishes for the singer, including Brothers Osborne.

“Wishing you well brother!” the duo wrote.

White released his former record, Spark, on Dot Records, an imprint of Big Machine. But for his upcoming set of tunes, the singer wanted to release it on his own terms, so he could make the music he wanted to make.

“I believe that everyday when I wake up that we’re on the cusp of something, whether it be a video going viral or a song going to radio or just me and Alex finding a great recipe and having a good time on a back porch,” White told PopCulture.com. “Being in the moment, sticking there and just being okay with where you’re at is a beautiful piece and that’s what I’m working towards everyday.”

One thing is certain, White will get back to his fans as soon as he can.

“Our live show has always been where I get my energy,” White explained. “It’s like therapy. When I get to go up there and release for an hour and a half or an hour a night, we’ve always had that energy and I wanted to capture that energy. I strive to capture it in the studio everyday.”

No word yet if White will resume his tour later this month. His next scheduled show is on Aug. 23 in Salina, Kansas. Updates will be posted on White’s website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Rob Ball