Don Williams to Be Honored With Hall of Fame Memorial Service

News of Don Williams‘ death rocked the country music world earlier this month, and today new details have been released about a memorial service for the late legend.

The singer-songwriter will be honored with a service on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville inside the CMA Theater, Music Row reports.

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. to friends, family and members of the music industry, and the service will begin at 4:30.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to MusiCares, Music Health Alliance or another charitable organization of your choosing.

Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010, Williams died on September 8 after a short illness at the age of 78. He recorded many hits over his decades-long career like “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “Tulsa Time” and “It Must Be Love.” Williams was known for his distinctive song styling and smooth voice.

Known as the “Gentle Giant” throughout the country music industry, Williams was an award-winning musician; he was awarded the CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year in 1978 and “Tulsa Time” scored him an ACM Award for Single Record of the Year that same year.

He retired from music in 2016.

“It’s time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home,” he said at the time, via Taste of Country. “I’m so thankful for my fans, my friends and my family for their everlasting love and support.”

Many prominent members of the country music community have paid tribute to Williams, including Keith Urban, Reba McEntire and Charlie Daniels, but the award service will allow some closure for his loved ones and fans.

