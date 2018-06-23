Dollywood Sued Over Alleged Spinal Injury on Water Coaster

Dollywood, the theme park owned by country music legend Dolly Parton, is facing a dicey lawsuit over an alleged spinal injury.

TMZ reports that an unnamed couple have sued Dollywood after the wife was allegedly injured on a water coaster ride at the Dollywood Splash Country attraction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple and their two daughters allegedly rode the River Rush Water Coaster at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, attraction during the summer of 2017. They say they followed all instructions given to them by the Dollywood staff, but the wife was “propelled off the seat” as the ride reached an incline.

The lawsuit suit alleges that the woman “then fell down into the raft striking her spine on the hard surface.”

The mother of two says she heard a pop when this occurred, which was then followed by a burning sensation. She then allegedly could not feel her legs as the ride concluded.

The incident is said to have caused a compression fracture and other unnamed spinal injures.

The couple wants more than $2 million in damages from the incident, which is being characterized as negligence on Dollywood’s part due to allegedly improper safety instructing.

TMZ adds that they reached out to Parton’s press representative for comment, but they have not heard back. Parton herself nor Dollywood have commented on the matter on social media or other public channels.

Unfortunately for Dollywood, this is the second lawsuit they’ve been faced with in 2018 so far.

In March, a woman sued the Tennessee-based attraction for $400,000 over a wrist injury related to the Rockin’ Roadway Car Ride, according to report from The Blast.

The plaintiff, Judy Eatherton, says she tripped in the Rockin’ Roadway Car Ride and fractured her right wrist when her “foot caught on the side of the ride causing her to be thrown to the ground.”

She claims the injury was sustained due to the Rockin’ Roadway Car Ride not featuring exit doors on the vehicles used on the ride. A rider must apparently step over the side of the cars, which is how Eatherton alleges she fell.

Eatherton says the wrist fracture has given her permanent disabilities and impairments. She also claims the loss of enjoyment of life.

Much like the water coaster lawsuit, Eatherton is alleging negligence on Dollywood’s part and wants them to pay up.

There have been no further updates on either case.

Photo Credit: CTK Management