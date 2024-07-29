Dolly Parton's Dollywood Has Flooded

Dolly Parton's Dolllywood experienced some major flooding this weekend. The fan-favorite theme park – which is located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — was hit with flash flooding on Sunday, as strong thunderstorms moved through the area.

Footage of the flooding has been shared on social media, showing vehicles trapped in rising water while visitors wade through to gather personal belongings and escape. Additionally, Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter said there was significant flooding in the areas around Dollywood, causing many side roads to be impassable, according to local CBS news outlet WVLT.

FLOOD WARNING UPDATE (7/28/24 at 9:00 PM) – Several roads remain closed due to water or washout. Sevier County Emergency... Posted by Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter on Sunday, July 28, 2024

"This afternoon, Sunday, July 28, a strong thunderstorm caused flash flooding at Dollywood. With the assistance of Pigeon Forge Police and Fire Departments, park personnel directed guests to safety during the storm. At this time, one minor injury has been reported," said Dollywood Public Relations Director Wes Ramey, in statement shared with news outlets as well as online.

"Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and cleanup crews have been deployed," Ramey added. "Park officials will continue to assess conditions and determine whether the park will reopen tomorrow as scheduled. Updates will be posted to our social media pages as additional information becomes available."

At this time, Dollywood personnel has not offered any new updates.