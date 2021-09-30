Dolly Parton Weighs in on Lil Nas X’s ‘Jolene’ Cover

It sounds like Dolly Parton will always love Lil Nas X. The country music legend took to social media to weigh in on the rapper’s rendition of her hit song “Jolene,” which he performed earlier this month to much acclaim. Sharing a photo of Nas X and herself backstage at the CMA Awards in 2019, Parton wrote that she was “honored and flattered” he chose her song to cover.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song ‘Jolene,’” Parton wrote. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really, really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx.”

Fans immediately swooned over Parton’s tribute to the 22-year-old rapper, who got his start with his breakout country-tinged hit “Old Town Road.” Many took to the comments to share their excitement. “TWO LEGENDS IN ONE PICTURE,” one Instagram user wrote. “Pls be a collaboration,” another hoped. “Name a better duo, I’ll wait (and yee haw),” someone else said. “When I tell you I’ve never loved a photo more,” someone else raved. Lil Nas X was just as excited about the mention from Parton, retweeting her and writing, “HOLY S-.”

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, stretched back into the country lane when he covered Dolly’s 1971 hit during an appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to promote his debut album . During the appearance, he delivered a stunning version of Parton’s song, which you can watch below, into a rhinestone-covered microphone.

The two singers are mutual fans of each other. Parton, 75, told Elle in 2019 that she had an opportunity to feature on “Old Town Road” but hopes instead to work with him in the future. “I had an opportunity to be part of that [song], but it had done so well with so many people,” she said at the time. Lil Nas X released remixes of the track with BTS, Billy Cyrus, Lil Wayne and Diplo, among others. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel.’” She added, “I was so happy for him.”