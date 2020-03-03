Dolly Parton Speaks to Nashville Tornado Victims: ‘We Are All With You’

Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton is sharing her condolences to those affected by the deadly Nashville tornadoes. The Tennessee native spoke out on social media about the storms, vowing her support to those in need.

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

“Well I’m here on the job today, because as they say, the show must go on,” Parton shared on social media. “But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family’s OK, and your property’s going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you’re being thought of, and we love you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sorry that it all happened to all of us, but we’re OK,” she added. “To those that really lost family members, I’m sorry about that, and our prayers are with you. I just wanted to shout out and say, ‘We’re with you.’”

So far the death toll is up to 21, with Tennessee’s governor Bill Lee expecting that number to rise as rescue workers continue to sift through the debris.

“The reports are just coming in,” Lee said, via the Tennessean. “These tornadoes struck down in number of places around the state…knowing who is missing and who is not is hard at this point.”

“It is heartbreaking,” he continued. “We have had loss of life all across the state. Four different counties, as of this morning, had confirmed fatalities.”

More than 67,000 people remain without power in Music City, and over 30 rescue workers have suffered injuries during the recovery efforts.

The Nashville Predators generously provided lunch for those impacted by the devastation.

Dear Smashville Fam, We love you and we want to help. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena beginning at 11 a.m. for all those affected by last night’s storm. Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it. 💛🍕 Love, Us — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Other artists who have spoken out offering support include Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Esten and Bobby Bones.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt