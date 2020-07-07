Dolly Parton Remembers Charlie Daniels: 'It Was Such a Shock'

✖

Charlie Daniels died on Monday at the age of 83, and the country legend has since received an outpouring of tributes from his friends and fans. Dolly Parton was one of many who used Twitter to remember Daniels on Monday, sharing a pair of tweets about the late star, who Parton called "one of the greatest entertainers ever."

"Well, the devil went down to Georgia, but Charlie went straight to heaven," she wrote, referencing Daniels' signature song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." She continued, writing that her heart, "like many millions of others, is broken today to find out that we've lost our dear friend Charlie Daniels. It was such a shock. He was one of the great people in the business and one of the greatest entertainers ever. He will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, Charlie."

Daniels died on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee from a hemorrhagic stroke. The iconic musician began his career in the '50s when he formed a band after graduating from high school and was known for his work in Southern rock, bluegrass and country music. Daniels worked as a session musician in Nashville before releasing his own music, and he went on to earn inductions into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

After his death, Daniels was remembered by a number of country stars including Jason Aldean, who wrote that he was "heartbroken" to hear of Daniels' passing. "Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning," Aldean captioned a photo of the two on Instagram. "He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie!"

Carrie Underwood also memorialized the legend, writing, "I’m sad for the world and for his family...but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player...see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels."

"Daniels showed the rest of us what it means to be a great human being," John Rich said in a statement. "He found redemption, then lived a life devoted to serving God, his family, and fellow countrymen. He was much more than his music. He was kind and strong and had a powerful soul that will be sorely missed here on earth, but no doubt has received eternal glory in Heaven. We will always love and miss him forever. God bless you, Mr. Charlie."