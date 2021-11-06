Dolly Parton Photoshops Her Merch Onto Her Husband, and Fans Are Rolling

Dolly Parton is busy spreading the word about her new merchandise. To showcase some of the goods, Parton posted a photo of her husband, Carl Dean, wearing one of the shirts. Although, since it was a throwback photo, the country singer had to utilize some Photoshopping skills in order to depict Dean wearing the clothing item. Based on the responses to her post, fans were clearly having a ball with Parton’s Photoshop moment.

Parton posted the photo to promote her new line of merchandise. In the photo, she and Dean can be seen holding hands. While the singer has a red top and yellow slacks on, her husband wears a T-shirt that has been digitally altered to be one from her own merch line, her “Dolly Vintage Collage Tee.” Alongside the photo, Parton wrote, “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” She also included a link so that fans could purchase the clothing item for themselves.

https://twitter.com/DollyParton/status/1455656367314849792

Naturally, fans loved Parton’s post, especially as she rarely shares throwback snaps of herself and her husband. But, many more fans were taken by the country singer’s Photoshop skills and took to social media to share their take on the snap.

Gotta Love Her

https://twitter.com/DonutImpact/status/1455955704871677959

The photo-editing definitely had fans doing a double-take. They can’t help but love it and Parton.

A Rarity

https://twitter.com/heyguys_heyguys/status/1456984520121585666

As previously mentioned, the “Jolene” singer rarely posts photos of Dean. So, that makes it all the more hilarious to some fans that she utilized this photo to sell her merch.

Obsessed

https://twitter.com/ajrastenis98/status/1456063202106789891

It’s hard to miss that there was some editing going on in the photo. However, that made fans love it more.

Huh?

https://twitter.com/ZoeDonahe/status/1456058049517342723?s=20

There were some individuals who were confused by the whole Photoshopping job. They just want to know why they did it.

But Why?

https://twitter.com/Zenaibuu/status/1455694206681419785

Even though Parton made the post to promote her new merch line, there were fans who were still confused by it. They had plenty of questions.

Marketing!

https://twitter.com/thotmystic/status/1456057090158448640?s=20

While there was some confusion as to why they Photoshopped the post, it was clear to many fans that it all came down to “marketing.” After all, people are definitely talking about it.

Queen

https://twitter.com/zRebeccaTaylor/status/1455684107699097600

Regardless of the Photoshop job, fans love the photo nonetheless. They have even dubbed the singer, “Dolly queen of photoshop Parton.”