Dolly Parton Reveals Her Experience Working With Harvey Weinstein

After Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a number of actresses including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong’o, Heather Graham, Ashley Judd and more, many in Hollywood are relating their experiences with the producer, including country icon Dolly Parton.

Speaking to Fox Business’ Ashley Webster, Parton called the scandal a “heartbreaking thing all around.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I only worked with Harvey once, and the only thing I remember was he worked my butt off,” the singer said. “But I never had the problems with him that some of them did.”

Up Next: Jane Fonda Makes Controversial Statement About Women Abused by Harvey Weinstein

“I grew up in a family of six brothers and my dad and my uncle, so they kind of taught me the ropes, you know, if I got in those situations,” Parton continued. “And so I just kind of have been lucky really, luckier than most. But it’s a sad situation, I agree.”

The star added that she thinks the results of the allegations will help young girls entering the business of Hollywood.

“I think things like this are going to bring to the forefront and I think that’ll give them extra strength to say, ‘Hey, remember what happened here, you better back off a little bit,’” she said.

The original allegations against Weinstein were published in a New York Times exposé in early October, with dozens of actresses coming forward to share their own stories after the fact. Weinstein has since been fired from the Weinstein Company, his film studio.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com