Barbra Streisand Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late 'A Star Is Born' Co-Star Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand is paying tribute to her late A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson after the country singer-songwriter passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, Sept. 28. The day after Kristofferson's passing, the 82-year-old EGOT winner took to Instagram to share special moments from their relationship.

The Broadway legend shared a photo from their 1976 film A Star Is Born, in which Streisand played Esther Hoffman and Kristofferson played John Norman Howard, alongside a more recent photo of the duo performing together in July 2019 at Streisand's British Summer Time show in Hyde Park.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born," Streisand wrote in her caption.

"In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen,'" she continued, referencing the winner of Best Original Song at the 1977 Academy Awards. "For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause."

The actress continued, "It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved." Streisand concluded with love for Kristofferson's wife Lisa Meyers, whom he married in 1983, writing, "My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Kristofferson's death has sparked numerous tributes from celebrities who came to love him over the years. Dolly Parton wrote in a statement on Instagram, "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly." Reba McEntire added on X (formerly Twitter), "What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris."

Kristofferson's family shared news of his passing in a statement with Variety, saying he had died "peacefully" at home in Maui. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," the statement read. "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."