Dolly Parton's Strawberry Pretzel Ice Cream Going for Insane Price on eBay

Some very ambitious eBay users are hoping to cash in on the craze surrounding the special Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams flavor created with Dolly Parton, with one person asking for $1,000 for a single pint. The special Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor was supposed to go on sale on Jeni's website Thursday, but the site crashed and the company has been working around the clock to make the remaining pints available online. Only an extremely limited number of pints were sold in Jeni's stores on Thursday.

One eBay user from Pasadena, California listed a pint of the ice cream for $1,000, with the option to buy it immediately at that price. The user will ship it for $35 or will allow the buyer to pick it up for free locally. The user claimed they will donate 80% of the proceeds to Parton's Imagination Library. The user does not have any feedback though, so it could be a risk for anyone actually considering spending $1,000 on ice cream. Another person in Mechanicsburg, Ohio listed pint for $1,000 as well and charging $53.16 for shipping. Other eBay users are selling the limited edition posters Jeni's gave out to customers on Thursday. The posters are listed at between $25 and $35.

I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8 🍓 https://t.co/0Lf7KeWyuN pic.twitter.com/9g9g2Vz1Qj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 25, 2021

Late last month, Jeni's and Parton announced their collaboration, with proceeds going to the Imagination Library program. The Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor includes salty pretzel streusel layers, mixed with cream cheese ice cream and lipstick-red strawberry sauce. Only about 10,000 pints were produced, with most of them being set aside for sale on Jeni's website. However, the site crashed on Thursday and customers still cannot order them.

Jeni's has issued several updates on the situation and noted the ice cream has not sold out. "We have been working around the clock so that we can confidently drop the flavor … but we aren’t there yet," the company said on Friday. "As promised, we’ll give 48-hour notice via email and social media before we release Strawberry Pretzel Pie, but we wanted to let you know that it won’t be this weekend. Thank you, again, for your patience!"

While most Parton fans were left disappointed by Jeni's website issues, the Queen of Country still had a gift for fans last week. Netflix released Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute on Wednesday. The special was filmed before the 2019 Grammy Awards when Parton received the MusiCares Person of the Year honor. Little Big Town hosted the event, which included performances from Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Nettles, Willie Nelson, and Brandi Carlile. Parton is the first country artist to receive the honor, which recognizes a musician's philanthropy.