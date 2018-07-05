Dolly Parton Hints at Reba McEntire Collaboration

Dolly Parton wants to sing with Reba McEntire. The 72-year-old has sung with Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill and more, not to mention a series of projects with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. But if she had to pick another artist to collaborate with, McEntire would be high on that list.

“Reba and I have often talked about working together or doing a TV show together,” Parton reveals to Nash Country Daily. “We certainly — through the years — should have done something together, [a TV show] or just to do a movie or something, but we certainly should sing something together.”

Parton’s music, which spans more than five decades, is the the subject of an upcoming new series on Netflix, focusing on one song each episode.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” says Parton. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations.”

“The living legend will serve as singer/songwriter, co-star, and executive producer on a new anthology series where every episode is based on an iconic Dolly Parton song,” Netflix adds.

Parton is one of the most successful artists, of any genre – an attribute that came about by hard work as much as talent.

“When I was a little kid I always dreamed of being this,” said Parton (quote via Variety). “I wanted to be a star — I wanted to shine and make money and travel and wanted my songs to be heard and show off, I guess. And all of my dreams came true!

“So now I have to work,” she continued. “People ask, ‘How do you work all the time?’ Because I dreamed myself into a corner and I have to be responsible to those dreams. And I couldn’t be happier, because every dream I have brings on a new dream, like a tree with deep roots and branches and a lot of leaves, and every time something happens it makes something else happens. I like being there, but it is a big responsibility.”

Parton, Rondstadt, Harris and Faith Hill are all part of the Class of 2019 who will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The date for the ceremony has yet to be announced. Parton’s upcoming star will be for her work with Rondstadt and Harris; she previously received her own star, in acknowledgement for her solo work, in 1984.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond