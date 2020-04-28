Dolly Parton Fans Stunned After Discovering Country Legend Secretly Produced 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Dolly Parton has embarked on a number of creative endeavors during her illustrious career aside from singing, and one of them was founding production company Sandollar Entertainment with her friend and business partner, Sandy Gallin, in 1986. The company has produced numerous projects over the years, and one of them was the iconic television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997-2003.

While some of Parton's fans knew about her involvement in the show through Sandollar Entertainment, many only recently became aware of the news after it began recirculating. Many fans who just learned about Parton's hand in the show were stunned, using Twitter to share their pleased responses. "I was today years old when I found out that dolly parton was an uncredited executive producer on buffy the vampire slayer," one person wrote on Wednesday. "I... I didn’t think it was possible to love #DollyParton any more than I already did," someone else tweeted. Another fan joked, "Dolly Parton's production company being responsible for Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the coolest thing since Dolly Parton."

I just assume Dolly is part of everything good in the world, so this tracks. Dolly Parton secretly produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and fans have only just found out | The Independent https://t.co/apPJ8504fT — Anna Drury (@annadrury53) April 25, 2020

Sandollar Entertainment also worked on the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, which was unsuccessful. Then-executive producer Gail Berman still believed in the idea and proposed keeping the television rights for an eventual series and later convinced Joss Whedon to adapt the script. Buffy has since become one of the most popular and successful TV shows ever, and is still earning new fans over 20 years after its premiere. Many fans of the show had previously noted that Buffy and Parton share a birthday, Jan. 19.

Dolly Parton’a company secretly produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and just make her a Saint now. pic.twitter.com/sG4ldYJLNh — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 25, 2020

Dolly Parton secretly producing Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the 90s version of Lucille Ball throwing her weight behind Star Trek: TOS. pic.twitter.com/f31hDdkXlO — You Turn The Page, You Wash Your Hands (@jvfriedman) April 24, 2020

In 2016, Berman participated in an interview with The New York Times and told the publication that Berman had not been given her fair share of royalties compared to her male counterparts, Parton invited her to lunch and personally wrote Berman a check to cover the difference and make sure she was paid equally.