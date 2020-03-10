Dolly Parton Fans Sound off After Icon Reveals She Wants to Return to Playboy for Her 75th Birthday

During a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Dolly Parton shared that she’d like to cover Playboy magazine to celebrate her 75th birthday next year, 43 years after she first covered the magazine in 1978 when she was 32.

“Well, I don’t plan to retire,” Parton told the publication. “I just turned 74. I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it’d be such a hoot if they go for it. I don’t know if they will … if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wearing the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears, Dolly Parton appeared on the cover of the October 1978 issue of Playboy magazine.

She became the first country singer to pose for the magazine although within very specific parameters that did not include nudity, pic.twitter.com/8kX9nxVN0Q — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 22, 2020

​

Parton was also asked whether she would wear the same bunny ears and black leotard she sported for her original cover. “Maybe,” she said. “I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”

“The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much,” she explained.

​

Many fans were all for the country icon’s proposal.

Only Dolly can get away with this — Candace 🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐶 (@blackcatmama17) March 9, 2020

If all she wants is to recreate her cover let her! Her cover was classy, and not trashy. Go Dolly! — Rally Corgs 🍀🍀 (@Niketa46) March 9, 2020

I support her 100% ❤️🤗 — BSB since forever (@skulleeroz1217) March 8, 2020

Dolly is a true icon!! Let her do it!💞 — Sandra McKenzie (@sandram05232623) March 9, 2020

​

Others less so.

Pardon me but no thx dolly — Kobe the Shiba Inu (@CustomChuck) March 9, 2020

I love Dolly and all, but this isn’t a good idea…. 😳 — Randa Roo (@Randa_R00) March 8, 2020

​

Some people weren’t even aware that Playboy is still around.

Somebody needs to tell Dolly Playboy no longer exists. — Addison Aameson (@Addisonvalley) March 9, 2020

Didn’t they stop publishing Playboy? — newbal (@newbal123) March 9, 2020

Playboy Magazine still exists?? — Seth Lugo is my closer (@ChazM76) March 9, 2020

​

The singer’s Playboy cover recently had a moment in the spotlight when she used it for a meme that instantly went viral and spawned a “Dolly Parton Challenge” on social media.

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

​

Parton was the first country star to appear on Playboy‘s cover. She’s since been followed by Maren Morris, who posed for the magazine in 2019. Should Parton pose next year, she will be the second-oldest person to do so — in December, 77-year-old model Victoria Valentino covered the magazine in a throwback to the 1963 spread that she appeared in at age 20.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski