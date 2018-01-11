Fans Outraged by Dolly Parton Dropping ‘Dixie’ From Dollywood Attraction

On Wednesday country music icon Dolly Parton announced she was changing the name of her dinner attraction from Dixie Stampede to Dolly Parton’s Stampede in hopes of attracting new cities to host the show.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said in a statement. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

But while Parton sees the change as a savvy business decision, some of her fans saw it as an insult towards southern culture.

Sorry to hear that @DollyParton changed the name of her attraction Dixie Stampede to Dolly stampede. Wish country artist would stand up and be proud of the South. — MOORE COUNTRY FAN (@hankitcountry) January 11, 2018

Dolly Parton removes “Dixie” from her chain of Dixie Stampede dinner theaters, caving to the PC police! After more than 3 decades, they will now be called Dolly Partons Stampede! I guess that “Dixie” cups will be next? What about girls named Dixie? Where will this insanity stop? — John Wayne (@RealJohn_Wayne) January 10, 2018

I can’t believe that Dolly Parton caved in to the Stupid brainwashed liberals changing the name of Dixie Stampede. A big blow to Dolly. — Brown Dog (@EddieQueener) January 10, 2018

“Dolly Parton’s Stampede” doesn’t even sound good. What exactly is wrong with the word ‘Dixie”?

I abhor all this PC crap going on these days… — PantherPowered (@railroader1984) January 10, 2018

Parton opened the Dixie Stampede in 1988 as a chain of dinner theaters with multiple locations including Branson, Missouri and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee as part of the Dollywood theme park. And while some fans are upset, others remain supportive of the Country Music Hall of Famer.