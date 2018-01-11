Country

Fans Outraged by Dolly Parton Dropping ‘Dixie’ From Dollywood Attraction

On Wednesday country music icon Dolly Parton announced she was changing the name of her dinner attraction from Dixie Stampede to Dolly Parton’s Stampede in hopes of attracting new cities to host the show.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said in a statement. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

But while Parton sees the change as a savvy business decision, some of her fans saw it as an insult towards southern culture.

Parton opened the Dixie Stampede in 1988 as a chain of dinner theaters with multiple locations including Branson, Missouri and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee as part of the Dollywood theme park. And while some fans are upset, others remain supportive of the Country Music Hall of Famer.

