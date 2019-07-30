Dolly Parton Dazzles Alongside Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and The Highwomen for Performance of ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton gave fans at the recent Newport Folk Festival a big surprise when she appeared to perform during a night that also included Sheryl Crow, Linda Perry and The Highwomen.

So @TheHighwomen, @SherylCrow, @iamyola, and a bunch of other incredible GIRLs sang 9-5 with @DollyParton at @Newportfolkfest tonight & I don’t think I’ll ever get over this epic display of #GIRLpower. Also I’ll NEVER forgive myself for not going to this 🤯🤯🤯 #NewportFolkFest pic.twitter.com/jiVjqYaQmh — Maren’s GIRLS (@MarensGIRLS) July 28, 2019

Parton was joined on stage by the entire lineup of women at the event to perform one of her hits, “9 to 5,” earning a lengthy standing ovation afterwards.

The country music icon tried to keep her appearance a secret, disguising herself as she entered the festival grounds.

“I came in and I had a big scarf on and, you know, I was all hidden,” Parton told CBS News. “I had my sunglasses on. And I felt so funny, like being sneaked in!”

Morris shared a portion of Parton singing backstage with The Highwomen on social media, harmonizing on “Eagle When She Flies.”

brb crying on the inside till the end of time. 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/1pP2BKAhLm — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 28, 2019

“brb crying on the inside till the end of time,” Morris tweeted alongside the video.

It was Carlile who reached out to Parton to join them, but she didn’t know until the very last minute that Parton was going to actually do it.

“It was touch and go for a long time,” Carlile told Variety. “It was like, ‘I sure would like to do that, and if I can, I will. I’ll let you know closer to Christmas.’ Then Christmas came and went. ‘You know, I started my film schedule, and I won’t know until just before, so make sure you don’t announce me.’ So it was like that for a year of just digesting my stomach lining. I was in the studio with the Highwomen and I got an email and it said: ‘Just Because I’m a Woman,’ ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Eagle When She Flies.’

“And I was like, she’s gonna do it – oh my God!” she recalled. “And then like day before yesterday, she added ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You,’ and I was like, ‘F—!’”

Carlile also had the opportunity to sing with Parton, on one of Parton’s biggest hits, “I Will Always Love You.”

Carlile later opened up about the experience on Twitter, admitting her emotions almost got the best of her during their duet.

“This moment will be with me forever,” Carlile stated. “I’ve never come this close to losing it on stage… Dolly’s spirit has made an indelible mark on my life.”

