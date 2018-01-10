Dolly Parton Changes Name of Popular Dollywood Attraction

Dolly Parton has changed the name of her Pigeon Forge dinner attraction from Dixie Stampede to Dolly Parton‘s Stampede, according to a news release from World Choice Investments.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said in a statement. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

The name change will take place with the attraction’s 2018 season, which begins in January, according to its website. The decision to drop “Dixie” from the name was made based on the fact that “attitudes change.”

“There is interest in several parts of the United States and internationally to host one of our unique dinner attraction shows,” Jim Rule, World Choice Investments CEO said in the release. “We provide spectacular family entertainment at a great value. We continually listen to our guests, and our desire to expand coupled with our desire to stay relevant in today’s changing world led us to simplify our shows’ names.”

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the 2018 show will feature changes in content and have new additions, according to Pete Owens, Dollywood’s Director of Media and Public Relations. Owens added that the show is evaluated at the close of each season.

“We evaluate the show at the end of every season and update and make changes,” he said. “We are changing show content again this year and have some new additions.”

Photo Credit: Jack Fordyce / Shutterstock.com