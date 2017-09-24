Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood Surprise Reba McEntire During Special Opry Performance

Reba McEntire celebrated the 40-year anniversary of her Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday night, and she was greeted with some special surprise guests: Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood.

The night of surprises began when Underwood joined the beloved singer for the 1993 hit “Does He Love You,” according to The Tennessean. Vince Gill also made an appearance and performed with McEntire.

Then Parton made her way on stage for a surprise of her own. She presented McEntire with a three-tier cake decked out with an image of the Opry.

“I can’t believe (Dolly) was here to surprise me!” McEntire wrote on Instagram.

Underwood was equally excited to share the stage with three iconic country stars.

“How is this my life?” Underwood wrote. “I got to be part of this crew celebrating (at) Reba’s 40th anniversary of her first Opry appearance! Three legends…and me!!! So many dreams came true tonight!”

She added she was “pretty sure we’re all besties now.

