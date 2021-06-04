Dolly Parton Announces New Dollywood Resort

✖

Dolly Parton revealed on Thursday that she is expanding her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, announcing the upcoming addition of Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. The resort takes its name from Parton's song "Heart Song" and will be a five-story 302-room resort located adjacent to the Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

The Heartsong Lodge & Resort is set to open in 2023 and its design is inspired by the Great Smoky Mountains in which it resides. The video describes the resort as "a new, elevated take on the great American lodge, filled with the warmth of the Great Smoky Mountains." Its aesthetic is "rustic yet refined," with accents like exposed beams and a large fireplaces and touches that are "true to Dolly." "I am so proud of everything and every time I see [HeartSong Lodge & Resort] I just love how we’re incorporating the great Smoky Mountains into the design," Parton said in her announcement.

"Welcoming the outdoors in with high ceilings, exposed beams and natural layered textures, Dollywood’s newest resort offers lodging options for multi-generational families and couples," a press release shared, via Country Now. "Spacious family suites and bunk rooms feature lovely touches that are inspired by the beauty of the Smokies, inviting guests of all ages to gather for meaningful connections."

Dollywood opened in 1986 and hosts nearly three million guests during a typical season. "I’m so proud of this place that we’ve been able to build here in the Smokies," Parton said in a statement. "I always dreamed of accomplishing two things with Dollywood. I wanted to give jobs to the folks who live here and I wanted to give visitors another reason to come and experience the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We celebrated our 35th season last year, so I think it is fair to say we’ve been able to do that."

The Tennessee native added that she is "so happy with what we are doing to make sure our guests have a great season this year, and being able to announce the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is just one more way we’re going to be able to help families reconnect, explore and discover together. I truly believe the natural beauty of the Smokies and the warmth of this special place will inspire every guest to nurture the ‘HeartSong’ within them."