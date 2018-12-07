Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Fights Ex-Husband Adrian Pasdar Over Prenup

Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines is reportedly in a fierce battle with estranged husband Adrian Pasdar over their prenup.

The musician and the actor’s divorce has hit another obstacle after Pasdar reportedly disputed the validity of the agreement they signed prior to getting married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Blast, new court documents say that Pasdar “does not recall the events related to the drafting and negotiation of the prenuptial agreement in 2000.”

After initially challenging the prenup, the actor said he now agreed that he had indeed signed an agreement at the time, though his attorneys are willing to divide the former couple’s assets when it comes to the prenup, but not in agreement with the terms of spousal support.

The prenup reportedly calls for neither side to receive spousal support, which his lawyers are now calling “unconscionable.”

“Natalie’s assets and income are far greater than Adrian’s,” his attorneys write. “At present, Adrian lacks the financial resources from which to support himself and their children at a level anywhere near the marital standard.”

The prenup calls for both Pasdar and Maines to keep the property they owned prior to the marriage and all royalties for any Dixie Chicks music — or his acting royalties — to say completely separate.

Each had the option to transfer interest in their various businesses to the other, but it was not required. At the time, they both agreed they would not be paid child or spousal support should they get a divorce.

Maines is reportedly demanding that a judge order Pasdar to turn over documents and information, along with seeking $6,052 in sanctions.

The singer accused her ex of trying to drag out the divorce and force her to spend more money and time on the proceedings. She claims her ex is making a “transparent attempt to secure an unfair litigation advantage by wearing Natalie down and dragging this case out.”

Maines filed for divorce from Pasdar back in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. She sought joint custody of their two sons.

The singer and Pasdar reportedly met at Dixie Chicks member Emily Robinson Strayer’s wedding, where Maines was a bridesmaid and Pasdar was a groomsman. The couple married in 2000 at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The pair share sons Jackson Lade and Beckett Finn.

Maines is reportedly working on new Dixie Chicks music with her bandmates, and producer Jack Antonoff. The group has been teasing the new material for months now.